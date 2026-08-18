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Having a laugh: Jewish comedy gold at Fringe

From phallic pranks to wisecracks about the Middle East and dating dramas, this year’s Edinburgh festival is rich in heimishe humour

August 18, 2026 18:10
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By

Mark Wareham

14 min read
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Becoming Dr Ruth*****

Finger-wagging warmth: Mark St Germain as Dr RuthFinger-wagging warmth: Mark St Germain as Dr Ruth[Missing Credit]

Dr Ruth Westheimer sits in her Washington Heights apartment gazing at her treasured mementos. Contemplating a photograph, she giggles ‘Terrrrrific’ in that familiar Germanic drawl.

Anyone who watched TV in the 1980s knew about Dr Ruth. Before her rise to celebrity status, we didn’t even know what sex therapy was. Appearances on Late Show with David Letterman and countless chat shows changed all that. A tiny (4ft 7in) matronly lady openly discussing sex positions and penis size was quite the refreshing novelty. But what of her life before?

Mark St Germain’s one-woman play lovingly fills in the gaps. Anne O’Sullivan, 74, doesn’t so much mimic Dr Ruth as embody her. Every tic, mannerism and characteristic is immaculately observed. The steely determination, the matter of factness, the twinkly sense of humour. We are in the presence of Dr Ruth.

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Topics:

Edinburgh Fringe

Jewish Comedy

comedy

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