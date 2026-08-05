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Forget footie, it’s all about the FTSE at the world’s first stock market boot camp for teens

Why would youngsters waste summers on crafts and marshmallows when they can get ahead in finance?

August 5, 2026 17:45
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Playing the markets: Eliana Rosen, 18, at Malcolm Berman's stock market boot camp (Photo: John Jeffay)

By

John Jeffay

4 min read
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Youngsters in Israel keep busy during the long summer holidays with kaytanot – day camps for football, surfing, arts and crafts, music… and playing the stock market.

Yes, there’s a week-long programme that shows teenagers how to build their first investment portfolio, how to analyse companies such as Apple, Tesla and Disney, why they should opt for a stop-limit order rather than a regular sell, and much, much more.

Malcolm Berman, who runs the Stock Market Bootcamp for Teens at his home in Ra’anana, central Israel, says he can’t be certain, but he hasn’t yet found a like-for-like scheme anywhere in the world.

Malcolm Berman (Photo: John Jeffay)Malcolm Berman (Photo: John Jeffay)[Missing Credit]

By like-for-like he means in-person rather than online, for teens rather than adults, and specifically stock market rather than general finance.

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