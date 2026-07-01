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Who is the successor to the world’s funniest Jew?

As Mel Brooks reaches his century, who will fill the legendary comic’s shoes?

July 1, 2026 16:31
comedy web
Laughs galore: (clockwise from bottom left): Mel Brooks, Woody Allen, Amy Schumer, Lisa Kudrow, Larry David, Seth Rogan, Barbra Streisand, Sacha Baron Cohen and Adam Sandler

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3 min read

If Mel Brooks is the world’s funniest living Jew – and I for one think he is - then who would be in second place.

At 100 years old, it is fair to say that in the coming few years Brooks will leave a vacancy for that accolade so let’s have a broiges over who’s best to fill the gap.

The obvious choice for many would be Woody Allen. At 90 he is as wistfully funny as ever, as proved with his first novel, What’s With Baum?, published only last year.

Of course, there’s the “other side” to a reputation forged with such masterpieces as Annie Hall and Manhattan; the relationship and subsequent marriage to his adopted daughter plus other allegations which he has denied but has left him “cancelled”.

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Jewish Comedy

Jewish humour

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