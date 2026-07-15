The Invite review: An excruciating sex-com ★★★★

Whether or not self-loathing can be said to be a specifically Jewish quality (there is surely an argument in these narcissistic times to call it a virtue), it is one that director Olivia Wilde has turned to Seth Rogen to supply for this tense and often excruciating comedy.

Rogen plays failed indie musician Joe who lives a sedate, unfulfilled life as college music teacher and husband in a sparkless marriage to Angela (Wilde). He is full of wisecracks that she has tired of finding funny. If ever there was a marriage between Jew and non-Jew in which the opposites that once attracted had become irreconcilable differences, this marriage is it. Not that his Jewishness and her Waspishness are ever mentioned.

After cycling home in the opening sequence, first pedalling and then pushing the machine up an impossibly steep San Francisco hill to his apartment block, Joe discovers that Angela has invited the intriguing new neighbours to dinner.

Piña and Hawk – Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton, who live in the flat above, turn up just as Joe bitterly complains he knew nothing about the invite and is threatening to use the opportunity to bring up the noise the neighbours make while having sex. The evening is tense from the moment Hawk asks if they should take off their shoes. There is a desperation about both Angela’s attempt to make the evening go well and Joe’s willingness to sabotage it. Yet none of this seems to faze the neighbours, who it appears see their hosts as in need of the their calm, unflappable company.