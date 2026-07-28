Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma review: ‘Schoenbrun’s most assured film yet’ ★★★★

The indy films for which Jane Schoenbrun is best known (We’re All Going to the World’s Fair and I Saw the TV Glow) have been charged with the anxiety of a young person with emerging trans identity. It is a process which the New York filmmaker has themself been through, though in their case they were well into adulthood before it finished.

This lived experience, including that of being a teen born to (Jewish) conservative suburban parents in Queens, while at the same time being instinctively trans (as in transgressive) before they knew why, often informs the lives of Schoenbrun’s marginalised characters.

Now a celebrated filmmaker who has embraced their industry’s anti-Israel pile-on, as has the director’s latest co-star Hannah Einbinder, Schoenbrun has now made their most assured film yet.

As with the filmmaker’s previous works this one wallows pleasingly in 1980s schlock-horror, a genre typified by such franchises as Friday the 13th , a slasher movie that begat no less than 11 sequels and whose taglines always seemed to me to be ripe for Jewish parody: Don’t Count on Making it to Saturday (or Synagogue); Fridays Will Never Be The Same (it’s not just the challah that gets sliced) or You’ll Wish It Were Only A Nightmare (someone’s liver is gonna get chopped).