Spider-Man: Brand New Day review: Oh, what a very tangled web he weaves ★★★★

For those who have forgotten, memory loss was the plot twist that ended the previous Spider-Man movie, No Way Home. In order to save the world, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker had to make his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and the love of his life, MJ – played by the love of Holland’s life Zendaya – forget all about him.

Brand New Day opens with Spidey attempting to reconcile himself to the fact that he means nothing to the people who once loved him. His antidote to this unhappy state is to throw himself into the job of catching criminals and stringing them up in his web in his characteristically humane way. This spider wouldn’t hurt a fly.

It is a life of action and introspection as he sits upside down on ledges with the city’s skyscrapers pointing up at him, as relaxed as those construction workers in the famous photograph who are eating lunch on a New York girder. And then, with another alert flashing on his portable real-time crime detector system (his mobile phone) he’s off, allowing himself to plummet Earth-bound through the skyscape. We are with him cheek-by-jowl inside the mask, still with the introspection: MJ’s life without him. His life without her. The air rushing past like a jet stream.

The flying scenes in director Destin Daniel Cretton’s first Marvel movie are the most thrilling of any Spider-Man film. You can hear the tensile twang of the web as it attaches itself to a piece of New York at one end and Parker at the other as he arcs through a skyscraper valley.