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Review: The Soundman ‘There is little that convinces’ ★★★

This film tries to be many things, a historical drama, a love story and a fantastical meditation on the mysteries of sound

November 5, 2026 17:37
The Soundman still 4.jpeg

By

John Nathan

1 min read
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To hear the sentence “I am an antisemite” said in the manner of someone sharing their birth sign is a rare reality check in Frank Van Passel’s fanciful love story.

Set in Brussels in May 1940 as Germany prepares to invade, Belgian writer director Fran Van Passel’s fictional but also unbelievable love story centres on radio sound engineer Berre Meulemans (Jef Hellemans) and Vienesse refugee Elza Friedmann (Femke Vanhove).

Both arrive in the city on the same train and after finding their lodgings – he with his aunt and she with her nervous father and sister – Berre and Elza soon meet again when they apply for jobs at the national radio station.

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