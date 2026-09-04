One Night Only review: ‘a tick box of unlikely situations’ ★★

What if Congress decreed a mandate that pre-marital sex was only allowed once a year?
The idea might just past muster as political satire, the law being a right-wing attempt to instil old-school morals on a liberal society (the film is set in New York) by imposing Saudi-like laws on the country.
A TV pundit declares that to be an incel is now a badge of honour. Every unmarried person has “bio sensors” on their wrists that turn green on the evening sexual freedom arrives.
Yet this is rom-com and under Will Gluck’s almost inept direction what little chemistry is generated by Callum Turner and Monica Barbaro is washed away by a riptide of absurdity. Turner’s Owen runs a pizzeria and Barbaro’s Allie earns a living as a session singer belting out jingles for intimate products, none of which are as good the earworm from the Bodyform ads of the 1980s.
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