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Mathieu Kassovitz on starring in De Gaulle: Résistance and how being Jewish informs his work

The rebel director returns to the heart of French cinema

August 26, 2026 16:16
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Maverick: French actor-director Mathieu Kassovitz

By

James Mottram

5 min read
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Mathieu Kassovitz is back at the Cannes Film Festival – his spiritual home, you might say. Back in 1995, the French actor-director arrived, almost unknown, with La Haine. A story set in a Parisian banlieue, fizzing with issues of race, violence and police brutality, it won him the Academy Award for Best Director and turbocharged his career. Since then, in between making his own movies, he’s acted for Steven Spielberg (Munich), Michael Haneke (Happy End) and Steven Soderbergh (Haywire) among other luminaries. So does he still enjoy acting? “I never enjoy,” he shrugs. “It’s bullshit.” OK…

He was at May’s festival for the world premiere of Antonin Baudry’s Second World War drama De Gaulle: Résistance, centring on the iconic French general, Charles de Gaulle, during the war years. With Simon Abkarian in the title role and Britain’s own Simon Russell Beale as a garrulous Winston Churchill, Kassovitz plays Admiral Francois Darlan, an instrumental part of the collaborationist Vichy government in France.

So why, at 59, does he still act? “Because I like movies,” he replies, bluntly. “I like to be part of a good movie and to help a director to achieve his goal. I’m a director. I love directors… I don’t care about my character or about the acting.”

A scene from De Gaulle: RésistanceA scene from De Gaulle: Résistance[Missing Credit]

It is a typical comment from the outspoken Kassovitz, a wiry-looking, wild figure who grew up in a film-making family. His mother is film editor Chantal Rémy, his father is film producer, writer and director Peter Kassovitz, a Hungarian Jew who fled during the Hungarian Revolution of 1956. At 17, he began working his way up the movie food chain, starting as a third assistant director. “I was a gopher for years,” he says. “I did a lot of jobs when I was a kid as a crew member. I was lucky enough to work on really bad movies and that pissed me off so bad… it didn’t satisfy me.”

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Cannes Film Festival

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