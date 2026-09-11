Just an Illusion review: ‘Are we French, Jewish or African?’★★★★

It is a truth not so universally acknowledged that a Jewish story set in one part of the world is recognisable to Jews in every other part of the world.
Take the latest and most personal film by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache. The French writer directors have combined their respective backgrounds to convey life growing up in a Sephardi family in the suburbs of Paris during the 1980s, just as as they did.
Married couple Yves (Louis Garrel) and Sandrine (Camille Cottin) play first- generation immigrants from Morocco and Algeria just as the directors’ parents were. (Toledano’s were Moroccan, Nakache came from Algeria).
In their high-rise apartment – this being a French film the interiors still look spacious and light – their two sons are squeezed into the flat’s second bedroom. At 12 years old and with his barmitzvah fast approaching, Vincent (a very promising debut by Simon Boublil) is confined to the corners of a room, which is like sleeping in the mind of his older, cooler, brother Arnaud (an assured Alexis Rosenstiehl). The older teenager is obsessed with English indy pop and has plastered the shared walls with posters of New Order, The Cure and others.
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