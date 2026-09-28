Heart of the Beast review: ‘Brad Pitt stays in his comfort zone’ ★★

I worry about Brad Pitt. To those who say you should have his problems I say fair enough. But Brad needs magic I tell you. He needs the kind of magic that turns a beefcake heartthrob into a fascinating character actor, thus revealing hitherto hidden acting depths that are normally assumed to only exist in the unbeautiful.

It is the kind of magic that transformed Hugh Grant from a hapless floppy-haired Englishman into the most compelling presence in any film he appears in. On a bigger scale it is this very week happening before our eyes with Tom Cruise whose reinvention for the environmental emergency satire Digger will surely open up roles more complex than his Ethan Hunt in the Mission Impossible franchise.

Cruise, however, has always shown a capacity for complexity. Pitt, not so much, and even less so in his most recent movies. In his previous offering F1 he co-starred with growling cars as a Formula One driver who had little emotional attachment to anything or anyone other than speed. For his latest, directed by David Ayer – who last worked with Pitt in the WWII battle tank thriller Fury – the star plays James Belmont, a former special operations soldier who carries the physical and mental scars of his tours of duty in Afghanistan. So does his best friend and constant companion Odin, a “combat canine” who fought with Belmont on the front line, leaving the dog with three legs and one prosthetic limb.

To escape their trauma they strike out into the isolated landscape of Alaska. In their tent the pair have the same dreams of being under fire in battle. Similar to Jacob Elordi in Ridley Scott’s The Dog Stars, Pitt’s equally meditative Belmont and his dog also find solace from the pain of the past by flying over stunning landscape in a rickety single-prop plane.