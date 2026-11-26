This is the fourth film in the series somewhat grandiosely called by its makers the Meet the Parents franchise. The first was 25 years ago and after a 16-year break Ben Stiller’s Greg Focker is back and still what can most helpfully be described as a hapless git when in the company of his intimidating father-in-law Jack, played by a Robert De Niro.

The running gag hasn’t changed either. No, not that Focker sounds like F*cker. The other running gag about a neurotic Jew marrying into a capable if emotionally stunted WASP family.

In this latest episode it first explicitly appears when Greg meets Jack’s new dog. Because it is a German Alsatian Jack barks his instructions to the dog in German which triggers in Greg a barely suppressed inherited trauma.

Inexplicably joining the two-times Oscar winner (De Niro not Stiller) is an embarrassment of screen and stage riches including Ariana Grande who plays Greg’s dauntingly competent future daughter-in-law and Beanie Feldstein who coasts through the role of Greg’s needy grown-up daughter Samantha.