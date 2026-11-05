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Film review: Rosenthal The Greatest Showman: ‘A quietly gripping real life story’ ★★★★

The Jewish Chronicle has a role to play in this film set in 1970s Germany

November 5, 2026 17:47
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2 min read
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With a name like Rosenthal it is strange that so few people in 1970s Germany had cottoned on to the fact that the country’s most popular TV game show host was a Jew.

Hans Rosenthal, played here by an understated Florian Lukas, was feted by an adoring public and lavishly paid and praised by his TV network for hosting German TV’s best loved light (very light) entertainment show. Called Dalli Dalli it was a bit like our own The Generation Game. Contestants had to complete daft tasks against the clock. Its title was German slang for hurry up. Remember that.

There will be much to celebrate on November 9, 1978 the date of the show’s 75th episode says the TV star’s boss. However Rosenthal wants the day off. For him the date has a darker significance. It is the 40th anniversary of Kristallnacht, an event that foreshadowed the murder of his little brother. But the answer is no. Everyone knows that Thursday night is Dalli Dalli night, protests the boss.

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