De Gaulle: Résistance/Liberté review: ‘Invites France to think about its collaboration with the Nazis’ ★★★★

At the heart of these two rollicking war biopics about Charles de Gaulle’s monumental effort to save his country from the Nazis is a French struggle. Still raging, it invites France to think about its own collaboration with the Nazis.

My impressions of the French general are relatively scant. Was not his ungrateful resistance to Britain joining the Common Market an example of typically French anti-Britishness, as well as a betrayal of the country that saved him? And there was that speech at the Élysée Palace in 1967 in which De Gaulle described Jews as “elite people, domineering and sure of themselves” and of “burning and conquering ambition”.

Yet in director Antonin Baudry’s films Jews are the litmus test as to what kind of French person you are: the Vichy antisemitic collaborationists or the Free French lot established against the odds by the proud yet powerless De Gaulle, a superbly brittle yet humane Simon Abkarian playing the lone French voice rallying pride and resistance to the Germans. I am not so sure French antisemitism divides so neatly along these lines.

Still, here the Free French have a brave, Jewish resistance fighter Livia played by Anamaria Vartolomei. Her plots against the Nazi invaders in Paris form one of the subplots to the main action in London where the General and Churchill (Simon Russell Beale) have a series of tetchy meetings. Here Beale’s increasingly convincing performance sees Churchill deploy his excellent French with an uncompromisingly English accent.