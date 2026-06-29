A Private Life review: Jodie Foster intrigues as Jewish shrink in clever murder mystery ★★★★

The term psychological thriller is usually used when a protagonist’s state of mind is key to a life-or-death plot. But in director Rebecca Zlotowski’s murder mystery the term is doubly applicable because the mind in question belongs to Lilian Steiner, an American, Jewish (we presume) psychiatrist living in Paris.

Intriguingly played by Jodie Foster (whose fluent French is well known though only rarely seen on film), Steiner’s life might be described as one of cool rationalism.

Patients arrive at her chic Paris apartment. As they pour their hearts out to the doctor who sits just out of sight of the patients on her couch, the sense builds that Steiner has become a jaded listener. Not much moves or excites her and the human traffic that enters and leaves her home only accentuates her solitude.

The message that one of her patients has committed suicide changes everything. She is still stunned when she turns up to the shivah and becomes disorientated when the widower attacks her. He believes his wife used Steiner’s prescription to kill herself. However Steiner cannot believe that a patient she has been seeing for nine years and who has never shown any suicidal tendencies would end her own life. There must be another reason. And that other reason must be murder.