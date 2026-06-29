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The female gaze: three photographers capturing life on their own terms

Photography is often dominated by men – with women as model or muse. What happens when a woman is behind the lens? We talked to three very different photographers, in Israel and the UK

June 29, 2026 09:09
Lois & Carey by Rona Bar-6.jpg
An image from Rona Bar's Lois & Carey series (Credit: Rona Bar)

By

Eliana Jordan

6 min read

Rona Bar

Before Rona Bar moved from Tel Aviv to London three years ago, she’d never been attracted to photographing overtly Jewish subjects.

“I’m not religious and I didn’t consider myself very connected to those things when I was in Israel,” says Bar. “But being away from home after everything that happened, Jewishness started to be something I wanted to explore in my work. I think sometimes you need to leave for something not to feel like a given.”

In addition to editorial and commercial photography, the London-based Israeli photographer has spent the past six years working as one half of a creative duo with her partner Ofek Avshalom, crafting photo series that explore themes of intimacy, fantasy and identity. And it’s only in the last year or so that the couple have confronted Jewish themes in their photography, whose blended style Bar describes as “somewhere between documentary and something more surreal and mysterious and dreamlike”.

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Topics:

Photography

Jewish photography

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