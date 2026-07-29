Bucket list? I kissed goodbye to that when I got cancer

During our last month at Hebrew University, when I was 20 and my husband 19, we took a long, sweaty bus ride down to Egypt, where we stayed in cheap pensions, eating street food (that didn’t go well), and visiting the Valley of the Kings, Abu Simbel, Karnak, the Ben Ezra Synagogue, and my dad’s first home in the once rather Jewish neighbourhood of Sakakini. And, of course, we went to Giza to ride horses around the Pyramids and the Sphinx. While there, we took what turned out to be the first in a series of pictures in front of “bucket list” landmarks.

By the time we were three kids into our marriage, we had a tall wooden picture frame hanging on our wall. The frame had room for many photographs and held a growing collection of vertical 4x6s, each printed in sepia. In one, we were kissing at the Egyptian pyramids. In another, I leaned, pregnant, to kiss my husband as though in the last scene of a romantic film, with the Hollywood sign at our backs. Over the years, we’ve handed over cameras – later phones – to strangers and joined lips before Times Square and the Sydney Opera House and the leaning tower of Pisa. We smooched in front of Big Ben and the Eiffel Tower and the Colosseum. We snogged at St Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow, with its cluster of colourful onion domes. We displayed public affection beside the Hagia Sofia.

Still, time was always short, money was always short, and empty spaces lingered. One day, hating the way the last three blank windows stared blindly at me, I scribbled the names of aspirational locales on paper and tucked them inside the remaining slots. “The Great Wall of China,” I wrote, and “Machu Picchu” and “Taj Mahal”.

Then, a lucky break. I was invited to teach a course in China. Off we went, dragging kids into the million-degree heat and 1000 per cent humidity. One of the three windows was filled. A few summers later, in 2019, all the stars aligned to allow us to send the kids to camp. We bought hiking boots and altitude tablets and set off for the Inca Trail.