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Brideshead’s Jewish secret

How the Sassoon stately home inspired Evelyn Waugh

July 31, 2026 15:16
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Illustrious and intriguing history: Trent Park House near Enfield

By

Michele Goldsmith

9 min read
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When you visit the green, genteel calm of Enfield, there is no obvious clue that this north London suburb is home to the grand mansion where the fascinating Sassoon family whose immense wealth and power was such that in 1879 the magazine Vanity Fair dubbed them the “Rothschilds of the East”, once lived.

Yet from 1912, when the young Philip Sassoon, aged just 23, inherited Trent Park House in Hertfordshire from his father, Edward Sassoon, 2nd Baronet of Kensington Gore, the house became the interwar centre of a world of decorative oriental flair, British global power and social extravaganzas, all set amid the trappings of English elegance.

After being requisitioned during the Second World War as a centre for intelligence operations, it underwent a variety of subsequent public uses and then fell into tragic neglect and disrepair. Starting in 2014, a huge restoration campaign project was undertaken to restore the house and re-open it for public benefit. It’s been led by co-trustees Lord Cholmondeley, a direct descendent of Philip’s sister, Sybil Sassoon; and local politician Jason Charalambous, who collaborated with Berkeley Group homes, to re-model the historic parts of their new housing development.

More than a decade on from the launch of this campaign and a century on from Philip’s golden era, we now have the opportunity to step into this exquisite lost world again and view the splendorous lifestyle of one of the most successful and influential Anglo-Jewish families.

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Topics:

Jewish country houses

Jewish country life

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