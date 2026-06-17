Become a Member
Books

What do the preoccupations of our novelists say about Anglo-Jewry and wider society?

What stories are the People of the Book writing and reading about themselves?

June 17, 2026 12:08
WEB books.jpg
Diversity: (left to right) Toby Lloyd, Howard Jacobson and Francesca Simon (Photos: Helen Giles,Suzie Howell)

By

Leon Craig

6 min read

In the week that the inaugural British-Jewish Culture Month draws to a close, we Jews find ourselves in a strange place, though not a wholly unfamiliar one. Under attack, both literally and rhetorically, we continue to read and write, as we always have. Yet to what extent has a hostile political and cultural climate, precipitated by the events of October 7, and all that has followed, shaped the sort of novels we are writing and reading? What can we learn about ourselves, and our shifting relationship to our own selves through the preoccupations of our contemporary novelists?

Inevitably, some Jewish novelists have felt the need to respond directly to recent political events. Howard Jacobson’s Howl, published in March, chronicles the explosion of antisemitism in Britain through the eyes of a south London Jewish headmaster, who finds himself enraged by his social and professional isolation and demoralised by the opposing stance taken by his daughter Zoe. It is perhaps the only novel so far to tackle modern Jewish Britishness explicitly in the wake of October 7.

Other novelists are no less engaged but are taking a more tangential approach. James Inverne grew up in Bournemouth but now lives in Israel. His debut novel The Inspired is about three pianists whose artistic convictions set them on a collision course with the politics of their eras, and is set both in the late 1950s and in our present post-October 7 reality where Israeli Professor Dayan and his Russian protégé Lillya must persevere with their belief in the power of music to reconnect people. Living in Israel has sharpened Inverne’s desire to respond directly to current affairs. “The stakes are so high in Israel… you can’t help but be political,” he says.

Outside of Israel, he argues this can be harder to do, not least since our hostile cultural climate can discourage Jewish novelists from writing openly political fiction. “The Establishment still ‘allows’ us to show some pride in aspects of being Jewish,” he says. “But if you’re talking about an Israeli subject, in most cases there is a huge reluctance.” Nonetheless he thinks literature has a duty to speak out. “You have to stand up to bullies,” he says, in reference to the groups exerting pressure on concerts and literary events to drop Jewish sponsors or performers they deem unacceptable. “We have to be true to our art and we have to be true to ourselves and our own humanity – and we have to loudly insist that the literary world does not give into the forces of censorship and the stifling of ideas.”

To get more from Life, click here to sign up for our free Life newsletter.

Topics:

Books

Support the world’s oldest Jewish newspaper