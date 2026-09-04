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Under Story by Chloe Benjamin review: ‘almost 100 pages too short’

This speculative novel is utterly thrilling. I was devastated to leave the characters when I got to the final page

September 4, 2026 15:19
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Natural-born storyteller: Chloe Benjamin

By

Jennifer Lipman

1 min read
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The closest comparison I can draw between Under Story and another book is with The Time Traveler’s Wife.

Both are high-concept love stories, speculative fiction but worn lightly, so that the rupture in the space-time continuum they hinge around is really just a way to explore relationships, grief and healing.

And like The Time Traveler’s Wife, Under Story will leave you scratching your head, trying to work out if the reality constructed by author Chloe Benjamin actually hangs together, or if she’s just betting you won’t be able to tell.

To say much about the plot would be a spoiler, since the novel has a mid-point twist that essentially upends everything you’ve just read.

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