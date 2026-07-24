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Summer 2026 reading: the hottest books

Take your imagination far away with our best holiday reads. From a middle-aged woman cruise with the idols of her youth to the story behind the Brooklyn Bridge, here are our best picks

July 24, 2026 10:38
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By

Jennifer Lipman

4 min read
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I can still remember the lyrics to almost all the songs released by my favourite boyband. Such is the pull of a five-piece collection of handsome crooners when you are a pre-teen girl. While most of us grow up and move on musically and emotionally, others remain devoted aficionados for life. In Emma Straub’s fabulously frothy latest novel, some even go on a cruise themed around their musical idols.

American Fantasy follows new divorcee Annie, booked on to a boat with all five singers and 3,000 adoring fans. Her sister, the more committed Boy Talk fan (for whom, read New Kids on the Block; such cruises are real and Straub has been on one) booked them for a birthday trip. We follow Annie as she navigates the world of extreme fandom, menopausal bitchiness, themed outfits and sugary cocktails, and slowly comes to terms with her stage in life. Meanwhile, Boy Talk star Keith – the dreamy, sensitive one – is on board regretting many of his choices. As an insight into the world of themed cruises, it’s fascinating, but as a grown-up story with a heavy dose of wish fulfilment, it’s the perfect holiday read. Just maybe from dry land.

American Fantasy, by Emma Straub, Michael Joseph

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summer 2026 reading

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