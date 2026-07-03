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Stealing Hitler’s Rocket review: ‘The only problem may be that no one will believe it’

The extraordinary story of how the Polish underground sent the world’s first cruise missile to UK scientists is superbly reconstructed by Guy Walters

July 3, 2026 11:42
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London's calling: V2 rocket arriving at Trafalgar Square, London, in 1945

By

Robert Low

3 min read

After a period during which ballistic missiles have rained down on Israel from Iran and its proxies, a new history of the first of these deadly weapons to be invented is very timely.

Those missiles were the V1 and V2, developed by Nazi Germany and unleashed on London and southern England in 1944 and 1945. Hitler hoped these revolutionary weapons would turn the tide of war, which was going against Germany by then, back in his favour. He was wrong, but we have lived in the shadow of such missiles ever since, as millions of Israelis who have recently been rushing to air-raid shelters will testify.

The journalist and historian Guy Walters has written a fascinating account of the development of the V1 and V2 but the main section of the book explains the book’s title: how the Polish underground was tasked by British intelligence with finding a V2 and somehow sending it to London so that our scientists could work out how dangerous the rocket was.

It is an extraordinary story which Walters tells with great panache and leaves one marvelling at the courage of the Polish resistance members who set out to fulfil London’s request, at enormous risk to themselves.

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