Paul Celan: the great but deeply flawed poet

And can you bear, mother, as once on a time, the gentle, the German, the pain-laden rhyme?” wrote the great Romanian poet Paul Celan, in his 1942 poem, The Nearness of Graves, written after his mother was shot dead in a labour camp following a pogrom in Romania during which both his parents were seized. German was the language of his beloved mother. It was also that of the people who murdered both her and her husband.

Yet to write in the language of his parents’ assassins became Celan’s destiny. “I can only speak my truth in my own language,” he admitted in a letter. “This is my fate: to write German poems. And as long as poetry is my fate, I will be happy.”

Happiness is not a state typically associated with Celan, who was born in 1920 in Czernowitz (a city of the Austro-Hungarian Empire, now Ukrainian Chernivtsi). During the 1960s he suffered a series of psychotic episodes in Paris, the city which became his home, leading to attempts on his own life and that of his wife, the long-suffering French aristocrat and artist Gisèle Lestrange, whom he frequently betrayed. But Anna Arno, in her deeply researched, comprehensive biography of the greatest German-language poet of the second half of the 20th century, also manages to capture a younger, fun-loving poet who, according to a school friend, “often spoke tongue-in-cheek and was ready to stomach even the crudest of jokes”. In later life, following the Holocaust and an enduring, mendacious campaign by the monstrous French-German author Claire Goll denouncing him as a plagiarist, widely considered to be baseless, he was still capable of answering his critics with Rabelaisian-style scatology. Here is his response to one:

If God doesn’t exist