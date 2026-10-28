Michael Douglas’s candid memoir really is ‘One Helluva Ride’

You might think that Michael Douglas had it easy on the way to becoming one of Hollywood’s most bankable film stars. After all, he was born into movie royalty as the son of Kirk Douglas, though his father’s background was far from regal: Kirk’s birth name was Issur Danielovitch Demsky, and he was the son of an alcoholic Russian Jewish ragman in upstate New York.
Michael’s mother, the actress Diana Love Dill, married Kirk in 1943, the ceremony carried out by a naval chaplain as Kirk was serving in the US navy. They were also married by a rabbi and agreed to bring up their children as Jewish. “Dad quietly assured Mom that they could ignore that part,” writes Michael and ignore it they clearly did, as Michael makes no reference to any Jewish upbringing in his fascinating memoir.
On his first visit to Israel, in 1965, where Kirk was making a movie, Michael, then 21, was driving from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and picked up a hitchhiker, “a beautiful, olive-skinned black-haired Israeli soldier with a long rifle slung over her back… Well, one thing led to another and we had a fling. It was incredible.” This is a recurring story throughout this highly entertaining book.
Like father, like son. Michael’s mother divorced Kirk in 1950, mainly because of his constant unfaithfulness, and Michael and his younger brother Joel lived with her in Connecticut while Kirk became a world-famous star in Hollywood, playing a succession of massive roles perhaps most notably the rebel slave Spartacus.
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