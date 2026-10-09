Locked up for nine months with a Nazi

Born in Warsaw in 1907, Kazimierz Moczarski was a Polish writer and journalist, and an officer of the Polish Home Army during the Second World War. He was in his early 30s when Nazi Germany invaded Poland and he joined the Polish resistance. He later fought in the Warsaw Uprising in 1944 but was arrested in August 1945 and imprisoned in Warsaw’s notorious Mokotów Prison when the communist regime turned against the Home Army.

Then something extraordinary happened. In 1949 Moczarski was placed in a cell with two German Nazis, Gustav Schielke and Jürgen Stroop, a close confidant of Heinrich Himmler and an SS general, infamous for overseeing the destruction of the Warsaw Ghetto from April 19 to May 16, 1943.

Conversations with an Executioner is Moczarski’s account of his conversations with Stroop over nearly nine months. Stroop had been sentenced to death by an American court after the war and was awaiting trial in Poland that led to his final execution in 1952. As for Moczarski, he was finally released after 11 years in prison, four years after Stroop was hanged. Conversations wasn’t published until 1977 and has just been translated into English by Sean Gasper Bye.

The opening chapters tell the story of the making of a Nazi. Born in 1895, Stroop grew up in a small garrison town. He was a provincial German Catholic, the son of a policeman, “strict, soldierly, chauvinistic”. His childhood reads like something out of the German TV series Heimat. Stroop received a basic education and volunteered to serve in the First World War where he had an undistinguished military career.