JPC party gives ‘strength’ to Jewish publishers and authors facing racism post October 7

A summer party held by the Jewish Publishing Circle (JPC) on Monday night gave “strength” to Jewish publishers, literary agents and authors who have faced racism within the industry after October 7, attendees told the JC.
The JPC was formed by Stephanie Thwaites, head of book department at Curtis Brown, in the aftermath of the Hamas attacks of 2023, and is jointly run alongside Larry Finlay, former managing director of Transworld. Initially it was formed to offer solidarity and support among colleagues, “deeply shocked at the response to the Hamas massacre from many of our colleagues across publishing”.
After the Jewish Leadership Council-sponsored event at Hachette’s headquarters on Victoria Embankment, Finlay told the JC: “As many who attended on Monday have said to us since, there was much strength to be gained from Jewish publishers, literary agents and authors coming together. It felt enlivening, nourishing, and will hopefully help in different ways to a greater flourishing for Jewish writers.”
In addition to the many Jewish publishers, literary agents and writers in attendance were leaders from several of the largest publishing houses, including Hachette, Pan MacMillan, Harper Collins and Penguin Random House, as well as the CEOs of the Publishers Association, The Society of Authors and Index on Censorship.
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