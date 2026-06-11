JPC party gives ‘strength’ to Jewish publishers and authors facing racism post October 7

“It's so important that they stand shoulder to shoulder with us to combat those who would have Jewish voices silenced,” Finlay said.

Adam LeBor, Max Olesker, Hilary Freeman and Hadley Freeman in conversation

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A panel chaired by Hadley Freeman included the writer and journalist Adam LeBor, the stand-up comedian and memoirist Max Olesker, and the writer and journalist Hilary Freeman, all of whom have appeared on the JC’s own pages.

In a speech to guests, Finlay said: “The JPC stands against racism of all kinds. The fact that we have to fight against anti-Jewish racism within the industry I love so much is something I never anticipated there'd be a need for.

"Thank you for uniting with us in doing all we can to keep publishing the pluralist home it should be, to fight against boycotts, and to stand up to the bullies who say, ‘Now is not the time to hear your voice.’”

Thwaites told guests that the JPC formed “when many Jewish people were still reeling from the horrific attack in Israel to discover the very next day publishing colleagues sharing celebratory posts on social media. The JPC was borne out of this dreadful moment, in the face of rising hostility and feelings of isolation but coming together has given us a source of comfort and sense of community”.

"We have had such heartening conversations with friends and allies in publishing, over the last two years many of whom are here today and we have felt strengthened by their support. Together we are working to combat anti-Jewish racism and support Jewish creatives.”

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Thwaites pointed to the cancellation of an event to mark Jewish Culture Month, a lecture about Ancient Israel at the British Museum, over fears that a number of registered attendees were planning to deliberately disrupt the event, as an example of the importance of the JPC. That event is now being held today at the British Museum.

“Every industry leader we have met stands firmly against discrimination and is committed to publishing a wide range of perspectives and voices. This should inspire us as writers, agents, and publishers to keep creating, championing, and cultivating Jewish stories. To build relationships and connections and focus on what brings us together and unites us,” said Thwaites.