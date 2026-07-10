Jacob Bronowski: the polymath poet behind The Ascent of Man

Jacob Bronowski is still best known for the great BBC documentary series The Ascent of Man in 1973. He was a well-known writer and broadcaster but he also wrote verse for half a century from the late 1920s to the 1970s, from his student days at Cambridge to his mid-sixties, including the 107 poems collected in this new edition.

Bronowski was born into a Polish Jewish family in Lodz in 1908. The Bronowskis moved to Saxony in 1911 and moved on to the East End in 1920. In 1927 he went to Cambridge and this is when he started writing poetry. At Cambridge he got to know the future actor Michael Redgrave, another famous broadcaster, Alistair Cooke, and William Empson, one of the great literary critics of the mid-20th century. In Paris he met Samuel Beckett and James Joyce. He went on to receive a PhD in mathematics and after the war became an extraordinary polymath, working in Britain and then at La Jolla in California.

Perhaps the most surprising thing about this new book of poems is how little there is about his Jewishness or about his early experience of exile and migration.

Instead, it falls into two parts. The early poems, from the 1920s to the mid-1930s are full of learned classical, literary and historical references, from Artemis, Pericles and Aphrodite to the great battle of Tannenberg and the assassination of the Archduke Franz Ferdinand in Sarajevo.