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Israel on Trial: one judge’s search for truth

Jonathan Sacerdoti speaks to Judge Roy K. Altman about his hopeful new book, where he puts Israel in the dock

August 12, 2026 16:51
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Judge Altman puts Israel in the dock (Photo: Simon & Schuster)

By

Jonathan Sacerdoti

6 min read
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There is a revealing moment during my conversation with Judge Roy K. Altman when our Zoom call is interrupted by one of his children. He apologises, dispatches his son back to “mommy”, and returns immediately to a discussion about evidence, juries and Israel.

It is a small intrusion of ordinary life into a conversation concerned with very large things: genocide, antisemitism, the Holocaust, international law and the survival of Western civilisation. But perhaps it also says something about Altman. He is a federal judge, but emphatically a human one; a Jew who argues passionately for Israel, but insists that passion is precisely what should be removed from the process of determining whether the accusations made against it are true.

His new book, Israel on Trial: Examining the History, the Evidence, and the Law, is constructed around that proposition. Rather than attempting a chronological history of the conflict, Altman places six familiar accusations against Israel in the dock: that Jews are colonisers; that Israel was illegitimately founded; that Israel prevented Palestinian statehood; that it occupied Gaza and turned it into an “open-air prison”; that it practises apartheid; and that it has committed genocide. He then submits each to what he regards as the ordinary disciplines of a courtroom: define the allegation, examine the evidence, test the witnesses, look for independent corroboration and apply the same rules consistently.

Altman was born in Caracas in 1982, studied at Columbia and Yale Law School, worked as a federal prosecutor and was appointed in 2019 to the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida. He was 36 when confirmed, then the youngest federal district judge in America.

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