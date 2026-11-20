In his first volume of memoir, My Childhood Years, Peretz Hirshbein described growing up as the child of millers in rural Kleszcele. His second volume finds the writer in urban milieu, establishing himself as a playwright, first in Hebrew, then in Yiddish, in the great Jewish centres of Vilna, Warsaw, and finally Odesa where he established the first serious Yiddish-speaking theatre company, the Hirsbein Troupe.

Until then that world had been dominated by the “shund” (trash) of earlier Yiddish playwrights Jacob Gordin and Abraham Goldfaden.

Hirshbein had grown up in a world where Hebrew and highbrow went together. “I can feel the Yiddish pulse, but it is hard to let go of Hebrew. I brought Hebrew with me from the synagogue. As if my blood naturally sensed the prophets speaking.” Tension between the Hebrew and Yiddish-speaking worlds is reflected in the major Jewish political movements of the first decade of the 20th century: the socialist Bundists in the Yiddish-speaking camp, the Hebrew-advocating Zionists in the other, a divide that has survived to this day in contrasting Jewish attitudes towards Israel.

Hirshbein’s cast of characters reads like a Who’s Who of the great Jewish writers of his day. I.L. Peretz, Chaim Bialik, Mendele Sforim, Sholem Asch and Sholem Aleichem all appear as friends and mentors in varying capacities and degrees. Sforim cannot understand why Hirshbein wants to waste time on theatre, Aleichem pours cold water on his “cellar poverty” themes, but Bialik, despite Hirshbein’s abandonment of the great poet’s beloved Hebrew tongue, is a stalwart supporter, investing financially in the Yiddish theatre troupe Hirshbein eventually creates in Odesa.