From the Front Line review: Vasily Grossman gives us an unrivalled picture of the war

In 1945, reporting for the Soviet military newspaper Red Star from the ruins of Berlin, Vasily Grossman proclaimed, “Writers will write novels; playwrights will compose plays. They will describe the strength and courage of Soviet man, the trials he overcame on his path to victory.” This was, perhaps, another way of saying that he and fellow journalists embedded with the Red Army would continue in other forms the work upon which they had been engaged since the Battle of Stalingrad: the production of Soviet propaganda.

There is an admirable history of Soviet writers risking everything to subvert Stalin’s tyranny, and Grossman would go on to be part of it. But at this moment he was no doubt sincerely caught up in the monumental achievement and terrible sacrifice of defeating the Nazis. In time, he authored a series of novels that moved ever further from the party line, culminating in the magnificent Life And Fate. By this point, the once ardent champion of Soviet man saw the Great Patriotic War as a struggle between totalitarian states that crushed beneath them tens of millions of lives – all of them, to Grossman, lyudi: unique human beings. When, in 1960, he sent the manuscript to a possible publisher, the KGB promptly raided his apartment and confiscated everything that could possibly have contributed to its composition, down to his typewriter ribbons.

Having outlived Stalin – notable good fortune for a prominent Soviet Jew – Grossman may have anticipated Nikita Khrushchev’s denunciation of the Old Man would lead to a thaw in the USSR’s icebound policy towards creative expression. He was mistaken. There is no evidence he ever came as close to the executioner’s pistol as Boris Pasternak, author of Dr Zhivago, the “cloud-dweller” whom Stalin quixotically marked out for personal protection from, well, Stalin. Yet the post-Stalin regime sought to bury both writers’ masterpieces. They failed with Pasternak’s and succeeded with Grossman’s. Life And Fate remained suppressed for two decades after Grossman’s death from cancer in 1964. That was, at least, a reduction on the two centuries initially promised by the party.

The narrative of Grossman’s career is not as simple as it might at first appear: a true believer becoming a dissident. It is questionable whether he was ever fully either thing. As a Ukrainian, by the time war broke out he was surely already familiar with the Holodomor – the state-inflicted famine that devastated his homeland in the 1930s, and which he depicted unsparingly in his final novel, Everything Flows, likewise unpublished in his lifetime. From The Front Line, a collection of his Red Star articles written during or shortly after the war, shows how often, and how artfully, he skirted or subverted the doctrinaire demands of his assignment. The first thing to say is that although it is propaganda, and one frequently feels upon it the dead hand of party authority, this does not rob it of its value as journalism, as reportage, as history or as literature. On the contrary, it can astonish as all of them. Grossman was an extraordinary writer. If you want to know not only what happened during the war in the east, but how it was experienced by those caught up in it, he is peerless – at once clear and vivid, with a masterful sense of when to be prosaic and when poetic, when naturalistic and when rhetorical, all underpinned by a genuine moral rigour intermittently betrayed by the interventions of his editors in Moscow.