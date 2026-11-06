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Finding the joy amid the horror of Theresienstadt

Jennifer Lipman meets the creators of Ode to Joy, a graphic novel about the concentration camp used by the Nazis for propaganda

November 6, 2026 13:06
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Patchwork of ideas and memories: collages from film-maker Sarah Gavron (left) and artist and poet Sophie Herxheimer

By

Jennifer Lipman

5 min read
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When Sarah Gavron’s father-in-law suggested a family trip, her children were hoping for Legoland. But he had something more unusual in mind. “He said, no, this concentration camp where I was imprisoned as a child,” says Gavron, a British film-maker who lives in London.

The camp was Theresienstadt, notable for the high numbers of artists interned there and to which Ib Katznelson was sent alongside nearly 500 Danish Jews in 1944 when he was two years old.

“When we went, the whole family stood in this extraordinary place that had been filled with artists and film-makers and poets and composers and theatre-makers and had art all over the walls,” recalls Gavron of the family trip in 2016. When she saw the Nazi propaganda film that had famously been made in the camp, and which set out to deceive viewers by portraying it as a place of freedom, she realised Theresienstadt deserved to be better known.

Miraculously, Ib and his parents survived. And Gavron – the acclaimed director of the films Suffragette and Brick Lane – has recorded both their experiences and Theresienstadt’s haunting strangeness in a graphic novel, Ode to Joy, working with the artist and poet Sophie Herxheimer.

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