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Eyewitness accounts of the Nazi war machine

Richard Hargreaves’s superb history of Hitler’s 1942 bid to rule the world is the product of 15 years’ research

July 31, 2026 12:58
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March into war: a Red Army division during the famous Russian fight back against the Nazis

By

Robert Low

3 min read
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For the Jewish communities of Sevastopol, in Crimea, and Alexandria, in Egypt, the stakes could not have been higher in 1942. Their very survival hung in the balance.

The Red Army and the Eighth Army stood between them and the might of the German war machine as Hitler threw everything he had into subjugating the Russians on the Eastern Front and kicking the British and their allies out of North Africa.

Sevastopol was the home of the Soviet Union’s Black Sea fleet and was reckoned to be the strongest fortress in the world.

The Germans had attempted to take it in November 1941 but were easily seen off, suffering 9,000 casualties. In June 1942 they tried again, having wiped out the Red Army at Kerch and Kharkov (names sadly familiar to us again today as the latest Ukraine war rages on).

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