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Error 404 review: The barmitzvah boy with no god delusion

Jewish News editor Richard Ferrer’s debut novel is a fresh and funny look at the science versus religion wars

September 4, 2026 15:06
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By

Jenni Frazer

1 min read
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Richard Ferrer is the editor of the Jewish News and his debut novel begins with Chris Deckers (the surname is the first of several in-jokes for his paper’s readers) walking confidently up to the bimah to celebrate his barmitzvah.

Except he doesn’t.

Instead, Deckers keeps on walking, out of the synagogue, and into his future.

His father, Ferrer tells us, has already tried to soothe his restless son’s religious disquiet telling him after each unsatisfactory RE lesson to “play along, it’s harmless”. But Deckers’ conviction in the pointlessness of the Almighty stays with him into adulthood.

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