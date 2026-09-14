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Ashley Jackson interview: ‘Becoming Jewish, it seems I’ve gained a whole new family’

Jesse Jackson’s daughter tells Elisa Bray why she chose to embrace Judaism

September 14, 2026 11:45
BlackDress2_CreditMalik Daniels
Ashley Jackson (Photo: Malik Daniels)

By

Elisa Bray

8 min read
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“Every day I see a new hate crime against Black people, a new hate crime against Jews, and here I am saying, ‘Hey guys, I’m a Black Jew. I’m a target – come at me!’”

Ashley Jackson, daughter of American politician and civil rights activist, the late Reverend Jesse Jackson, is discussing her fears at announcing her conversion to Judaism in a Washington Post op-ed in July, at a time of rampant global antisemitism.

“Was I going to lose friends and allies? I was nervous because I knew people supported this version of me and I didn’t know if they were going to come along for the ride for Ashley 2.0.”

Ashley Jackson (Photo: Mark Williams)Ashley Jackson (Photo: Mark Williams)[Missing Credit]

She need not have worried. Bar some less favourable people on the internet “being people on the internet”, she was pleasantly surprised to find that the vast majority embraced Ashley 2.0. “I was showered mostly in love. It’s a relief,” she says, her face lit up.

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Topics:

Judaism

Family

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