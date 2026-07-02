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‘As an Israeli architect, I haven’t done one project after October 7 without a shelter room’

Dana Oberson grew up in a family devoted to fashion and art. That legacy is ever present in her work

July 2, 2026 15:35
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5 min read

As an architect in Israel, Dana Oberson has come across plenty of new trends. But the newest one – post October 7 – is not about luxurious or modern living. It’s a depressing necessity.

“I haven’t done one project after October 7 without a shelter room – and this was not on the agenda before,” says Oberson. “I don't think entrepreneurs can sell an apartment without a shelter today in Israel. People became very anxious and scared.”

A safe room – mamad – has been mandatory in residences since 1992, but since the Hamas attacks of 2023 there has been a shift from short-term emergency shelters to spaces where people can live for days. The state changed the regulations for upcoming building projects, increasing the maximum size limit for safe rooms. Now, bathrooms and toilets are often included.

Even before October 7, Oberson was instructed by a client to build a huge and elaborate nuclear shelter in a house in the south of Israel, complete with fold-down beds, bathroom and cinema room. “I told the client, ‘You must be crazy! Why are you investing so much in this shelter?’ And on October 11 he took a picture of all his grandkids in the beds in the shelter, and sent it to me with the message, ‘Who's laughing now?’” Her smile is bittersweet. “And he’s used it lots since, during the war.”

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Topics:

Architecture

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