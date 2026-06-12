Allegra review: Maureen Lipman is the clowning glory ★★★

Having been the target of vitriolic and antisemitic attacks for many years because of her support for Israel, most recently in Aberdeen where apparently clueless Scottish pro-Palestinian activists used the racist trope of a Jew with horns in order to accuse her of bigotry, it is easy to forget that Dame Maureen Lipman is, in the best possible sense, a clown.

As the eponymous Allegra in Peter Quilter’s new play Lipman is its goofy, unapologetically optimistic heroine. It is a role in which she generates laughter at will with supremely timed punchlines and, when needed, quirky facial and vocal eruptions to convey her character’s eccentricity.

Allegra is an oasis of unconditional happiness in a world drained of the stuff. So brimful with joy is she, her house, where she lives alone, is filled with song sung by her. If she has visitors – always her concerned brother Ronen (John Middleton) and her Czech carer Anna (Elizabeth Bower) – a phrase that is spoken in conversation will trigger memories of a lyric prompting the entire number to which it is attached to be performed in her head or out loud.

The singing is rough but this being Lipman, three of whose Olivier nominations were for musicals (her win was for Best Comedy Performance), Allegra always sings in tune. This was not the case with one of Lipman’s previous starring roles, the real-life New York socialite Florence Foster Jenkins, AKA “the worst singer in the in the world” who was the subject of Quilter’s hit play Glorious!.