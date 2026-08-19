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A Jewish guide to camping holidays

From a ramble with kids to keeping kosher on a trek, Florit Shoihet meets four outdoorsy Jewish families to learn their hard-learnt tips on getting out and about

August 19, 2026 17:29
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Nature calling: (clockwise from top left) the writer enjoying breakfast at a camp site; the Richmond family enjoying the great outdoorsGail Bergman's glamping tent; Tzvi and Esti Ferster enjoy a trek; the Even-Chen famiily hunker down for the night (Photos: Florit Shoihet, Gail Bergman, Tzvi Ferster, Shani Richland, Dina Even-Chen)

By

Florit Shoihet

6 min read
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Camping? It’s just not Jewish,” announced former JC editor Stephen Pollard in a 2016 column.

As the daughter of urban Soviet Jews, I get this mindset. My family was much more concerned about my piano and chess skills than my wilderness- survival abilities. But my Israeli upbringing bullied me into camping until I finally enjoyed it.

From school trips to the desert, youth-movement summer camps and Lag BaOmer bonfires with tents by the Mediterranean, to all the impossible sleeping arrangements in the most forsaken places during military service, somehow I found myself equipped with superb knowledge of rucksack packing, camping equipment and outdoor cooking. My babushka still finds it astonishing.

In fact, when I went looking for advice from experienced outdoorsy Jewish families in the UK, it was rather telling that I mainly found Israeli Jews in the bushes. Like me, they praise Britain – which despite its infamous sogginess is an amazing destination for campers, even with this year’s searing temperatures and barbecue ban.

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Topics:

Family

Summer

Nature

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