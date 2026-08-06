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Judaism

Why we thank God for our deficiencies

Continuing our series on counting our blessings

August 6, 2026 10:55
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By

Rebbetzin Shuli Liss

1 min read
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After we eat our food, there is a blessing that we say, called boreh nefashot. It’s short and meaningful.

It goes like this: “Blessed are You… who creates numerous souls and their deficiencies; for all that You have created with which to maintain the life of every being. Blessed is He, the life of worlds.”

Why would we be thanking God for creating a deficiency?

The deficiencies in our life give space for others to help us. If we were all self-sufficient, there would be no need for kindness or human interaction at all. Humans crave friendship, and therefore we have the opportunity to be a friend.

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Blessings

brachot

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