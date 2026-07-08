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Judaism

The Wonder of Water

Continuing our series on counting our blessings

July 8, 2026 17:46
Water GettyImages-474956735.jpg
photo: Getty Images

By

Rebbetzin Shuli Liss

1 min read
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A few years ago, our water supply slowly started to dwindle until the last few drops dripped out of the tap and no more water flowed out.

We had just finished supper (salmon – which is rather smelly and so the plates definitely needed a good clean), and Basya was about to have her shower.

Now what?

We tried different taps but they all responded in the same way. Cough, splutter.. silence.

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Topics:

Blessings

Gratitude

Water

Jewish values

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