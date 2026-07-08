The Wonder of Water

Suddenly, I was grateful for water. It wasn't on my gratitude list before, but it is now!

While the water supply had not fully run out, Basya (aged 6) suggested that we fill up some bottles with water so that we will have some saved, in case it all runs out. Bless her!

It reminded me of many years ago, when I spent a summer with friends in Tbilisi, Georgia, running a camp for Jewish girls. The school was situated in a poverty-stricken area, and there were frequent water and electricity cuts. We needed to improvise on a constant basis. Large dustbins were strategically placed in our flat for us to store water, as the water cuts could come at any moment and may last for 24 hours.

On one occasion, the water stopped while my friend was in the shower. We passed her buckets of water, through the shower curtain.

The month we spent in Tbilisi redefined for us the difference between luxury and necessity.

Meanwhile, back home: Thank Gd, the water supply returned in good time and we didn't need to use Basya's great suggestion. However, it definitely gave me renewed appreciation of our constant and abundant water supply.

When we make the bracha of shehakol on our next drink of water, let us imagine life without it and thereby enjoy this gift even more.

Thank you, Hashem for the wonder of fresh water.