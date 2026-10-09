The Talmud knew the power of humour

It’s a powerful and perhaps unexpected lesson: joy is not trivial. It is transcendent. These two men, perhaps seen as clowns in the eyes of the world, were nonetheless giants in the eyes of the Divine. Their merit was so great that they were assured a place in the World to Come immediately. Not because of scholarly achievement or public acclaim, but because they made people happy. They uplifted spirits and healed rifts with laughter. They used joy as a tool to mend broken hearts and bring wholeness to the human soul.

But the story does not end there.

The jesters in the Talmud created joy in dark moments (Getty Images) Getty Images

The Baal Shem Tov, founder of the Chasidic movement, was deeply intrigued by this story. How could something as simple as humour carry such immense spiritual weight?

He explained that the jesters had a unique spiritual sensitivity. They had the ability to perceive the divine root within each person. They saw beyond superficial behaviour and character flaws and instead connected each individual back to their spiritual source.

However, when a person was engulfed in sadness, this spiritual connection was blocked. Their inner light became obscured. The soul’s divine signal became scrambled.

And so, the jesters intervened – not with speeches, but with smiles. With laughter, they lifted the emotional fog. They restored joy, and with it, they reopened the channels of divine connection. Their humour wasn’t merely entertainment, it was healing. It was spiritual realignment.

This is the deeper message: sadness is not just an emotion; it is a spiritual barrier. And joy is not just a feeling – it is a spiritual gateway.

Recent advances in neuroscience have begun to confirm what our sages understood intuitively: that joy is not merely an emotion, but a force that reshapes the inner architecture of our minds and bodies.

Neuroscientists have discovered that positive emotions like joy, gratitude and love, activate specific regions of the brain, particularly the prefrontal cortex. This area is associated with decision-making, emotional regulation, and even moral reasoning.

When we experience joy, the brain releases a cascade of neurochemicals that don’t just make us feel good, but also enhance our cognitive flexibility, boost immune function and increase our capacity for connection.

In essence, joy heals. Unlike fear or anger, which narrow our focus for survival, joy broadens our awareness and builds lasting resources be they emotional, social, and even spiritual. A joyful mindset enables creativity, problem-solving, and resilience. It opens the heart, clears the mind, and prepares the soul to grow.

It is no surprise, then, that joy is both a healer and a builder. It builds bridges where there were once walls. It reopens the inner sanctuary when grief or stress has shut the gates.

We tend to think of joy as the reward that comes after things go right. But what if joy is not the result of clarity, but the cause of it? What if, by choosing to cultivate joy deliberately, even in the absence of obvious reasons, we are actually tuning the mind to perceive new possibilities, to forge new meaning, and to return to ourselves?

This aligns beautifully with the Baal Shem Tov’s insight. The jesters in the Talmud didn’t wait for ideal conditions. They created joy in dark moments, and in doing so, they didn’t just lift moods, they rewired spirits. They acted as spiritual healers, but also, as we would now understand it, as psychological catalysts.

In Jewish tradition, we speak often of simchah shel mitzvah, the joy of a mitzvah, but there is also a mitzvah to be joyful. “Ivdu et Hashem b’simchah” –“Serve God with joy,” says King David in Psalms. Not as an optional enhancement, but as an essential element.

Why? Because joy strengthens the soul’s circuitry. It returns us to vitality and restores our perception of God’s presence. Neuroscience may use different terms, but the echo is the same: joy is the key that unlocks inner integration.

JoyWorks – Jewish Wisdom for a Happy Life, Yitzchak Y Schochet, Mosaic, is available now