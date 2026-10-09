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The Talmud knew the power of humour

An extract from the newly published JoyWorks – Jewish Wisdom for a Happy Life

October 9, 2026 15:30
Humour GettyImages-173981260.jpg
Marilyn Sokol from Old Jews Telling Jokes performing in New York, 2013 (Photo: Getty Images)

By

Rabbi Yitzchak Schochet

3 min read
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The Talmud recounts a story set in a bustling marketplace on an ordinary day – one that reveals extraordinary insight into the essence of joy and its spiritual power.

The sage, Rabbi Beroka, found himself walking beside no less than Elijah the Prophet, a heavenly figure who appears in Jewish tradition to deliver divine insights. Surrounded by the noise and distractions of the crowd, Rabbi Beroka asked a profound question: “Is there anyone here who is destined for the World to Come?”

It’s a striking moment – heaven and earth meeting in the middle of the marketplace. Rabbi Beroka scans the crowd: traders, artisans, farmers, scholars, and common folk. Who among them stands out in the eyes of Heaven?

Without hesitation, Elijah points to two seemingly unremarkable men. Curious and filled with anticipation, Rabbi Beroka follows them and enquires about their profession. They answer, “We are jesters. We bring joy to those who are sad and when we see people quarrelling, we use humour to restore peace between them.”

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Spirituality

Jewish thought

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