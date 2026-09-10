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The spiritual power of walking

Why it’s good to be on foot at this time of year

September 10, 2026 13:00
Walking GettyImages-1456619393
photo; Getty Images

By

Simon Eder

4 min read
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Walking is one of the best-evidenced, most accessible and lowest-risk interventions for extending healthy life. The threshold is low, the gains are real and even modest increases in daily steps appear to meaningfully shift mortality risk.

A 2024 umbrella review of multiple meta-analyses, published in Science Direct, found that a few thousand steps a day measurably changes the trajectory of a life. Modern medicine has, in its own idiom, rediscovered something Judaism has never forgotten: that the body in motion is not incidental to the soul's condition, but bound up with it.

Judaism has long affirmed the power of walking and movement itself carries spiritual weight. The Three Regalim — Pesach, Shavuot and Succot are literally "foot festivals," which historically demanded physical pilgrimage to Jerusalem. The Torah's central narrative is itself a journey on foot, from Egyptian bondage through the wilderness toward the Promised Land.

Halachah treats walking itself as a legal category worth regulating,capping how far one may walk from home on Shabbat through the techum boundary, and constructing eruvin to extend or adjust those limits –precisely because where and how we walk is never merely physical, but covenantal.

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Topics:

High Holy Days

Walking

Health

Spirituality

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