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Judaism

The practical ethics movement that’s making a comeback

Dr Alan Morinis has become one of the leading exponents of the mussar revival

November 6, 2026 09:40
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Modern mussar: Dr Alan Morinis

By

Simon Rocker

4 min read
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There are many stories of Jews post-War who saw little spiritual depth in Judaism but thought it the preserve of Eastern religions. Alan Morinis was one of them. After a “perfunctory” Reform bar mitzvah in his native Canada, he went on to gain a doctorate from Oxford University in social anthropology, studying Hindu pilgrimage.

But his path has led back to his own tradition – as the founder of the Mussar Institute in 2004. Mussar is the ethical self-improvement discipline most commonly associated with Rabbi Israel Salanter, the 19th-century Lithuanian yeshivah head and Dr Morinis is dedicated to its revival for modern audiences. It was a trip back to Oxford that helped to set him on his way.

In the late 1990s, he recalled, “when I was 47 years old, I hit a rough patch where the business I was running was not doing well. And I took responsibility and said that I was the cause. There were problems [which] resulted from my own choices and decisions.”

All his life, he reflected, he had been “operating without any kind of guidance system for ethics for inner life, for just how to live. And I I had just been making it up [on] my own.”

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Topics:

ethics

Jewish thought

Mussar

Torah

Spirituality

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