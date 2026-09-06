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The new Torah commentary that highlights links with the Qur’an

Rick Sopher, co-author of Illuminating Scriptural Connections, hopes it can nurture better Muslim-Jewish understanding

September 6, 2026 09:53
Rick Sopher IMG_0159.JPG
Building scriptural bridges; Abdulla Galadari and Rick Sopher (right)

By

Simon Rocker

4 min read
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A decade ago, Rick Sopher, a prominent member of London’s S & P Sephardi Community whose family originated in Iraq, was learning Arabic. He was finding the books his tutor asked him to translate less than engrossing so one day he suggested something from his own shelf: a Chumash. As he started with the opening verses of Bereshit, immediately he was struck by similarities between the Hebrew and Arabic.

That sense of relationship has led to his latest project: the publication of a commentary on the Torah which highlights “remarkable parallels” between Jewish and Islamic scripture. Illuminating Scriptural Connections has a chapter on each of the weekly parashiyot, which highlights similarities – and differences – between the Qur’an’s and the Torah’s treatment of episodes and themes.

He has co-edited it with Abdulla Galadari, an associate professor of Islamic studies who teaches at Khalifa University of Science and Technology in Abu Dhabi. Together they hope that their work – which is published by one of the best-known Judaica houses, JPS ( America’s Jewish Publication Society) – will help Muslims and Jews to a better understanding of each other’s foundational texts and strengthen interfaith relations.

They draw attention to the Qur’an’s description of the Torah as a “source of guidance and light” and of itself as “confirming” the earlier book. But whereas the Torah focuses on the story of a particular people, the Qu’ran shares the core religious messages for a new audience.

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Topics:

Torah

Qur'an

Jewish-Muslim relations

Jewish books

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