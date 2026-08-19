The hardest work is to train our minds

Another person may have none of the above, but a positive outlook and feel happy with his days.

The hardest work is mind work. Yet, it is the most life-changing. The way we view our lives, the people we meet, the daily experiences, affects our life more than the experiences themselves.

The difficulty is that we don't feel the same sense of satisfaction if we worked on ourselves to see the good, or thank Hashem for the problem. It doesn't seem like we accomplished much at all.

Our rabbis say "Hashem wants our hearts". Only Hashem knows what is in our hearts and the efforts we made to try to appreciate the good when faced with life's hardships.

Every time we make a blessing, it may seem so small, but we are working on training our minds, and Hashem sees and rewards us for it.

No one else knows or sees, and yet we have accomplished more than we can imagine. Drip, drip, the words will penetrate our hearts.

Wishing you a day full of blessings.