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The hardest work is to train our minds

Continuing our series on counting our blessings

August 19, 2026 13:10
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Photo: Amanda Jones/unsplash.com

By

Rebbetzin Shuli Liss

1 min read
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"Man was born to toil" (Job 5:7)

We all need to work. Life is not easy. Sometimes we see others who seem to have it all, and may feel like "why is my life so hard, and theirs is so easy?"

We do not know what is happening inside another person's mind. A person can have all the wealth, power and prestige, but his mind is not functioning well and he is in pain.

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Gratitude

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