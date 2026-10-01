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Judaism

The fallout from October 7 has eclipsed our sense of religious mission

At the core of our autumn festivals lies a call to universalism

October 1, 2026 17:00
Pro-Palestine Rally Sydney GettyImages-2284583917
Rising hostility: anti-Israel protest in Sydney (Photo: Getty Images)

By

Rabbi Michael Pollak

3 min read
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Jewish parents are worried. As a result our secondary schools are overflowing with many prospective applicants consigned to long waiting lists. Of course, the imposition of VAT on private school fees cannot be discounted. Similarly some parents are influenced by the softer grade requirements on offer to state school students from even the best universities. 

Indeed, if the popularity of our schools were the only instance of increased insularity , one might look no further than those specific causes. However it goes far further. The selection of the so-called “Jewniversities”, like Nottingham, Bristol and most of all Leeds, seems to indicate a community in flight from the outside world. Certainly, if we are looking at “flight”, the jump in aliyah among young families who have previously successfully put down roots in this country supports the suggestion that we are circling the wagons. Usually calm voices are predicting Anglo-Jewry’s last stand.

While the strengthening of our schools, the provision of better Jewish facilities on campus and the departure of idealistic young people to be part of the greatest Jewish project of modern times are all welcome in normal times, the problem is that we are not anywhere near normal times. All these developments are driven by real and perceived antisemitism.

We are allowing our enemies to set our Jewish agenda which will ultimately lead to a smaller, inward-looking community which has abandoned our prophetic destiny of being a light to the nations.

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Topics:

universalism

Chagim

Jewish thought

October 7

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