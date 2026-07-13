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Judaism

The ex-Aish rabbi who opened up a universe of knowledge

Rabbi David Steinberg co-founded TheTorah.com, which brings academic Bible scholarship to wider audiences

July 13, 2026 17:00
Rabbi David Steinberg IMG_2900 (2) (1).jpeg
Spreading the word; Rabbi David Steinberg, co-founder of TheTorah.com

By

Simon Rocker

4 min read
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Rabbi David D. Steinberg may not be a household name but many will be grateful for his sense of mission. He is the moving spirit behind TheTorah.com, the website that strives to bring academic research into classic Jewish texts to a wider audience, which celebrated its barmitzvah around Shavuot this year. It was an initiative that he put his career on the line to launch.

An extraordinary wealth of material on the Tanach and rabbinic literature is being produced by scholars in Israel, the USA and elsewhere but much of it remains out of reach – not just because most of us are not at university but because academic books are often prohibitively expensive.

The site attracts over 150,000 monthly viewers, with a roster of “more than 613 scholars” and a “library of more than 1,700 essays, spanning history, archaeology, Egyptology, ancient Near Eastern studies, Semitic languages, textual criticism and literary approaches to the Bible”, Rabbi Steinberg says. It makes these freely available in a style that is accessible to lay people.

You can look up the weekly Torah portion and immediately find more than a dozen articles spanning all sorts of subjects. Go to Mattot, one half of this week’s double sidrah, and you can read pieces on the Moabite women who ensnared the Israelites, Transjordan’s place in the Promised Land, the war on Midian and a comparison between the Torah and the Mesha Stele, to mention just a few.

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Topics:

Torah

Academia

jewish studies

Aish

Manchester

biblical criticism

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