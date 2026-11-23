Job took on even greater significance for Jews in the post- world. Martin Buber described the survivors of Auschwitz as the “Job of the gas chambers”. In 1959, the Jewish Spectator published a poem by Hilde Marx called The Six Million to Job.

In his 1973 book Faith after the Holocaust, Eliezer Berkovits referred to Jews who did not experience the Holocaust as ”Job’s brother”. Elie Wiesel‘s Night recounted that while some prisoners spoke to God – “His mysterious ways, the sins of the Jewish people, and the redemption to come” – Wiesel himself “had ceased to pray – I concurred with Job!”

In a later book, Messengers of God, Wiesel wrote of how he was preoccupied with the Book of Job for years, especially in the days after the war. Job kept on haunting him: “his file remained open, the questions unanswered”. The wounded, robbed, and mutilated Job “could be seen on every road of Europe”. Another survivor, Italian chemist and writer Primo Levi, chose the Book of Job as his “North Pole” when asked to select the 30 pieces of prose and poetry most important to him.

Israelis also found inspiration in Job. A five-foot-high bronze statue of Job, wrapped in a torn prayer shawl, with his head tilted heavenward and hands clasped together, stands in the grounds of Yad Vashem. In 1966, author Shmuel Yosef Agnon quoted from Job when he received the Nobel Prize in literature. Israel‘s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, included a passage from the book in his diary when he felt miserable in the Negev.

During the First Lebanon War, when two 19-year-old soldiers both named Yuval Harel from the same Jerusalem neighborhood were killed within 48 hours of one another, Yair Rozenblum and Emanuel Tzabar wrote a poem – later song – called Oath of Blood. Full of biblical and liturgical references, it includes one recurring verse – “he was still speaking when another came” – which refers to the messengers telling Job of the tragedies befalling him.

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Job likewise found relevance in modern America. Herman Melville, the author of Moby-Dick, was inspired by the biblical story, and playwright and poet Archibald MacLeish‘s 1958 play J.B. is a contemporary retelling of the story. Isaac Bashevis Singer’s 1970 Yiddish story, Job, describes a Trotskyist character, Koppel Stein, who explains that he has suffered as much as Job, “possibly even a little more”, and suggests he be called “Job squared.”

William Safire, an op-ed columnist in the New York Times and 1978 Pulitzer Prize winner, read the book as a political dialogue, seeing Job as the first dissident.

Some biblical commentators identified the land of Utz where Job lives as a physical place in the land of Edom, Judea‘s neighbor to the east. Israeli philosopher and public intellectual Yeshayahu Leibowitz sees the reference to Utz as an intended connection between Job and another “God-fearer”, the patriarch Abraham.

The biblical text details how Abraham‘s nephew Utz was born immediately after the tale of the Akeidah, when Abraham was commanded to bind his son Isaac on an altar. “This serves to apprise us that Job‘s trial is the continuation of the trial of Abraham,” Leibowitz writes.

There are certainly similarities between the two. Abraham and Job face trials and demand God be committed to justice. They both use the phrase dust and ashes.

The stories of Abraham and Job both include the appearance of Hasatan – in Job‘s case within the text, and among the midrashic hermeneutical sources on Abraham‘s Akeidah. Similar to the narrative in chapter 1 of Job, the Midrash sees Satan goading God into the trial by claiming Abraham is ungrateful. The talmudic source text (Sanhedrin 89b) for Satan‘s conversation with Abraham on his way to the Akeidah is drawn from Elifaz, Job‘s friend.

For others, including the translators of The Wizard of Oz (who translate Oz as Utz), Job‘s story is magical, part of a fantastical fairy tale somewhere over the rainbow. According to one anonymous sage, the tale is a parable.

Yet for too many who have lived through suffering, Utz is no imaginary Oz, and Job no fable. The tale of a half-broken individual who questioned God‘s justice and desperately sought a path from grief to hope struck a chord.

“Those legends we presumed invented, we lived through,” notes Wiesel. “Those of his words we thought illusory, proved to be true; we owe them our experience of evil and death.”

As we seek solace on our own journey after tragedy, Job can inspire us too.

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After the Dust and Ashes: October 7, the Book of Job and Journeys from Grief to Hope, Fathom Journal Press, is out now. Calev Ben-Dor edits Fathom Journal