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Judaism

The AI librarian that can help with our Jewish learning

Sefaria’s new online tool can guide us to the sources we need

October 25, 2026 10:22
Sefaria Screenshot 2026-10-16 at 11.43.02.png
illustration: Sefaria/YouTube

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4 min read
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Many of us might be familiar with the feeling of wanting to ask something in a class but holding back for fear of exposing our ignorance. That inhibition need never arise when you’re using AI, which is not going to throw you back a look that says, “dumb question”.

When Sefaria, the online library of Jewish texts, launched in 2013, it did so with the hope of encouraging more of us to dip a toe into the sea of Talmud and the rabbinic canon. But even instant access to a dual-language edition with translation does not remove all barriers to study: the text can still seem opaque and hard to grapple with.

Now Sefaria’s latest innovation, its AI-powered library assistant, can help learners find their way. It’s available to registered users of the website – registration is free: a pop-up tool in the right-hand corner of the page that can provide glosses, explanations and further sources to go to. “We’ve always tried to help people navigate through Jewish texts,” says the site’s chief learning officer, Sara Wolkenfeld. “This is the next step in that journey.”

It can help prompt experienced learners who already may be taking part in a study group to consider new questions and ideas. Or guide a novice to take their first steps into exploring a topic.

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Topics:

AI

digital Judaism

Jewish Education

Torah

Sefaria

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