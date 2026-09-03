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Shabbat times from September 4 to September 11

Shabbat times for the week

September 3, 2026 10:33
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Friday, September 4 (Ellul 22). Shabbat begins in London at 7.26; Bournemouth 7.26; Leeds 7.30*; Manchester 7.36; Gateshead 7.36; Glasgow 7.48.

Saturday, September 5 (Ellul 23), Torah portion: Nitzavim-Vayelech, Deuteronomy 29:9 to 31:30. Haftarah: Isaiah 61:10 to 63:9.

Shabbat ends in London at 8.27; Bournemouth 8.35; Leeds 8.37; Manchester 8.40; Gateshead 8.46; Glasgow 8.55.

Friday, September 11 (Ellul 29), erev Rosh Hashanah. Shabbat and Yom Tov begin in London at 7.10; Bournemouth 7.11; Leeds 7.14; Manchester 7.19; Gateshead 7.18; Glasgow 7.30.

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