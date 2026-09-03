Shabbat times from September 4 to September 11

Friday, September 11 (Ellul 29), erev Rosh Hashanah. Shabbat and Yom Tov begin in London at 7.10; Bournemouth 7.11; Leeds 7.14; Manchester 7.19; Gateshead 7.18; Glasgow 7.30.

*Central Orthodox congregations in Leeds bring in Shabbat early: for Chabad times, see chabad.org/calendar

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