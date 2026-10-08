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Shabbat times from October 9 to October 16

Shabbat times for the week

October 8, 2026 10:27
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Friday, October 9 (Tishri 28). Shabbat begins in London at 6.06; Bournemouth 6.08; Leeds 6.06; Manchester 6.11; Gateshead 6.07; Glasgow 6.17.

Saturday, October 10 (Tishri 29), Torah portion: Bereshit, Genesis 1:1 to 6:8. Haftarah: 1 Samuel 20:18 to 42.

Shabbat ends in London at 7.05; Bournemouth 7.15; Leeds 7.10; Manchester 7.13; Gateshead 7.14; Glasgow 7.21.

Sunday, October 11 (Tishri 30), first day Rosh Chodesh Cheshvan.

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